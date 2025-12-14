Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): A school bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Sunday, leaving several students injured.

According to the information, the bus was carrying students from Bahadurpur Higher Secondary School on a picnic to Sanchi when it lost balance and fell off the bridge into the Johad River.

"A school bus carrying students for a Sanchi picnic fell into the Johad river in Vidisha's Nateran area. Around 42 students were on board, and several have sustained injuries. Rescue operations were carried out immediately, and the seriously injured have been shifted to Vidisha Medical College for treatment," said Dr. Narayan, BMO, Vidisha Medical College.

