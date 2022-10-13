Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) The BJP's Rajasthan Minority Morcha on Thursday condemned Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's "Bakrid remark", saying it has hurt the Muslim community.

The senior Congress leader, who is contesting for the post of the party president, was on Wednesday in Bhopal asked if he will be the party's prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 general election.

In reply, he had said let him first become the party president and cited a saying, "Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge". It implied that a goat will dance at Muharram only if it survives during Bakrid.

Reacting to the statement, state BJP's Minority Morcha president Mohammad Sadik Khan asked from the Congress why Kharge made the remark.

"The Congress, which always puts the BJP in the dock on communal issues, should tell why a senior leader gave such a statement. Wherever they go, they give statements as per their convenience to get power," Khan told reporters.

Khan said Kharge should know that Muharram is observed as the day of sacrifice by Imam Hussain, the grandson of Hazrat Mohammad Sahib and his 72 companions.

"It's not a happy occasion but a sad one and fasting is also observed on this day," he said.

Khan also alleged that in the past 75 years, the Congress has not done any concrete work for the development of the minority community while Kharge is giving such statements to play with their religious sentiments.

Khan said more than 24 hours have passed since Kharge made the statement but he is yet to apologise.

Morcha's state general secretary Hameed Khan Mewati said till Kharge does not apologise for his statement, he will not be allowed to enter Rajasthan. Kharge's effigies will be burnt on October 16 and 17 across the state, he said.

