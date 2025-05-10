Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) A high alert was issued in the border districts of Rajasthan on Saturday amid threats of potential strikes by Pakistan, officials said.

The district administrations and police officials have asked residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

In Barmer, warning sirens were sounded to alert people about the seriousness of the situation. Police teams have also intensified patrolling and announcements were made via police vehicles and public address systems to inform the public about the alert.

Markets in Barmer and Jaisalmer have also been closed as a precautionary measure.

Also Read | KEAM Result 2025: CEE Likely To Announce Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Entrance Exam Results Today at cee.kerala.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Score.

A similar situation was observed in the Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar districts, where a high alert was also declared.

Multiple drone attacks were attempted by Pakistan on the night of Friday in Jaisalmer and Barmer districts. However, the drones were neutralized mid-air by the Indian defence forces.

Debris of suspected drones were found at different locations in Barmer and Jaisalmer district Saturday morning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)