India News | Rajasthan Border Villagers Ready to Help Indian Army in Case of War; Demand Strict Action Against Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

By Ajit K Jha

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 6 (ANI): As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, villagers living along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Barmer district voiced their unwavering support for the Indian armed forces and are ready to help the Indian Army in every possible way in case of war.

The villagers, who have faith in the Indian Army, are resolute in their stance against terrorism and are calling for strict action against Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Mir Hasan on Tuesday expressed grief over the Pahalgam terror attack and said that they will support the Army and government.

"I have heard about the wars that were held between India and Pakistan. We have not witnessed it. We are all ready to help the country and the Indian army in every possible way in case of war, if needed. Whatever decision is taken by the government, we are standing with them. We are not all scared and standing fearlessly. We will all sacrifice our lives for the country. Dil jan se saath denge. We are all ready for everything," he said.

Another villager named Md Roshan said, "We are all standing firm with the government. The government should teach Pakistan a lesson. Strict action should be taken against Pakistan. If today the war takes place we are with the Army."

Meanwhile, Ali Mohammad said that Pakistan has murdered humanity and it is necessary to teach Pakistan a lesson.

"We believe that whatever the government decides is right. We are with the government. Strict action would be taken against the terrorist. Pakistan has murdered humanity, and it is necessary to teach Pakistan a lesson," he said.

Hazi Roshan, another villager, said that if Pakistan is not taught a lesson, then Pakistan can do such an act again.

"Strict action should be taken against the terrorist. We are standing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. The suspension of the Indus Water Treaty is good and the water should remain in the country. Apne log sukhi rehne chahiye," Roshan said.

Meanwhile, everyone is happy with the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and they hoped that Prime Minister Modi can provide irrigation water in Barmer, Rajasthan.

Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to enhance Civil Defence effectiveness. The measures to be undertaken include operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, and others on Civil Defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, and leaving several others injured.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and closes the integrated Attari Check Post.

The Treaty allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India. At the same time, the Treaty allows each country certain uses of the rivers allocated to the other. The treaty gives India 20 per cent of the water from the Indus River System and the rest 80 per cent to Pakistan.

India also imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows, according to a notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (ANI)

