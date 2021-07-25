New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Amid discussions regarding Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, Congress senior leaders have worked out the modalities, said sources in Congress party, adding that the names of leaders, who will be inducted into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet, will be finalised soon.

After the second round of talks, the Cabinet expansion is expected to be done before August 10, sources told ANI.

Congress Rajasthan in charge Ajay Maken and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal reached Rajasthan to end infighting in the party's state unit pertaining to cabinet expansion and appointments in boards and the party organisation.

"We are discussing the Cabinet expansion, the appointment of the district and block-level chiefs of Congress, and appointments in boards and corporations with our leaders. Everyone has said they would accept what the leadership decides," said Maken after a meeting with party leaders in Jaipur today.

According to sources, one-to-one discussion with MLAs is being conducted to listen to their views to make sure there is no space for resentment.

"Ajay Maken will also discuss with the MLAs regarding the appointment of Boards Chairman and District Congress heads. An initial report for the recommendation of names for district presidents has been submitted to the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and AICC in charge Ajay Maken by the PCC observers," sources said.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons, Maken informed that he will visit the state again on July 28-July 29 and a decision about the Cabinet expansion will be announced soon.

The major issue for the Gehlot government is to accommodate Independent and BSP MLAs as it is running on their support, unlike Punjab where the party has the full majority in the state Assembly.

A senior leader said that both Gehlot and Pilot camps have agreed to the final formula for appointments in Cabinet, boards, And organisation. He said the party leadership is also trying to look after other neutral camps in the state.

While another source said that one to one meeting of AICC in charge Ajay Maken with MLAs is expected to be the last major exercise to give a final shape to the Cabinet expansion

"We will announce our decision (regarding the state Cabinet expansion) soon. I will visit Rajasthan again on July 28 and July 29 to meet Congress MLAs separately to take their opinions on the appointment of district and block-level Congress teams," he said. (ANI)

