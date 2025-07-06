Jaipur, Jul 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday directed officials to step up action against illegal mining and ensure strict adherence to regulations to boost the state's revenue.

Chairing a review meeting of the Mining Department at his residence, Sharma said effective prevention of illegal mining was essential and called for using technologies like CCTV surveillance and drone mapping.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Monsoon Fury: 23 Flash Floods, 19 Cloud Bursts, 16 Landslides; IMD Issues Warning for 'Extremely Heavy Rain’.

"There will be zero tolerance for any laxity in achieving revenue targets," he warned.

In a statement, Sharma also asked officials to accelerate exploration of new mining areas and expedite auction processes to meet consumer demand on time.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh House Collapsed: 2 Children Die As Old Parapet Collapses on Them in Bahraich.

The chief minister instructed the officials to restructure operations, transfer long-serving staff, and study best practices from states like Odisha for implementing them in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)