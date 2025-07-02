Jaipur, Jul 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday announced the launch of the 'Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Garibi Mukt Gaon Yojana' aimed at eliminating rural poverty.

Under the scheme, about 5,000 villages would be selected in the first phase, earmarking Rs 1300 crore to support below poverty line (BPL) families.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: 32-Year-Old Tribal Woman Gangraped in Forest Area of Jajpur District; 2 Held.

According to an official statement, the initiative is positioned as a flagship poverty-alleviation programme of the state, designed to transform the economic and social landscape of rural Rajasthan. Under the scheme, BPL families will receive targeted support to become self-reliant through livelihood, skill development, and financial inclusion initiatives.

Officials said a major feature is a Rs 21,000 incentive for families who have successfully risen above the poverty line through their own efforts.

Also Read | 'Congress Not Concerned About Country's Pride': Jyotiraditya Scindia on Rahul Gandhi's 'Narender Surrender' Remark.

Verification of bank accounts for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) is underway, with nearly 17,891 of 22,400 identified families verified so far.

Beneficiary families will also receive an 'Atmanirbhar Parivar Card' to recognise their achievement and facilitate further support.

The scheme also plans to provide up to Rs one lakh in financial aid per BPL household to promote self-employment and livelihood activities. Women linked to self-help groups will be eligible for working capital support of up to Rs 15,000 per family.

In the first phase, a detailed survey has identified 30,631 BPL families across 5,002 villages. The government said this survey cross-verifies the 2002 BPL census data and is being integrated into an online portal to build village-level 'Poverty-Free Village Action Plans'. These plans will align with other state schemes to ensure holistic development.

Districts that perform exceptionally in implementing the scheme will receive special financial awards: Rs 50 lakh for the first place, Rs 35 lakh for the second, and Rs 25 lakh for the third, based on quarterly rankings.

Officials added that the second phase of the scheme has already begun in another 5,002 villages, with surveys completed for more than 22,800 families. bhajanMNK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)