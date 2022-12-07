Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 7 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday approved Rs 57.50 crore for 23 newly formed local bodies in the state.

Various works are being carried out by the State government for the strengthening of the basic structures in the urban bodies.

Also Read | Karnataka-Maharashtra Border Row: CMs Basavaraj Bommai, Eknath Shinde Talk 'Peace' Over Phone.

Under this, major repair works on 15 kilometres of roads will be done in each civic body at the cost of Rs 2.50 crore.

These include Bahadurpur, Neemrana, Tapukara, Barod, Barodameo of Alwar district, Dantaramgarh of Sikar district, Ajitgarh, Manoharpur of Jaipur, Narayana, Mandawar of Dausa, Gudha Gorji of Jhunjhunu, Basni of Nagaur, Hamirgarh of Bhilwara, Sidana of Barmer, Balesar of Jodhpur.

Also Read | BJP Slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for Skipping All-Party Meeting on G-20.

The repair work will also be done in Satta, Raniwara of Jalore, Marwar Junction of Pali, Dhariyawad of Pratapgarh, Rishabhdev of Udaipur, Semari, Khajuwala of Bikaner, Tibbi of Hanumangarh and Bauli of Sawai Madhopur.

Notably, the Chief Minister in the 2022-23 budget had announced major repair works of main roads 40 km in every municipal corporation, 25 km in every city council and 15 km in every municipality was proposed to be carried out through Public Works Department.

In compliance with this announcement, Rs 579.09 crore for 115 urban bodies by order of the Public Works Department on May 31, 2022, Rs 280.72 crore for 57 urban bodies by order of July 27, 2022, and 43 urban bodies by order of Autonomous Government Department on October 31, 2022, and for administrative and financial sanctions of Rs 265.47 crore (total Rs 1125.28 crore for 215 urban bodies) have been issued.

In compliance with this announcement, Rs 579.09 crore for 115 urban bodies by order of the Public Works Department on May 31, 2022; Rs 280.72 crore for 57 urban bodies by order of July 27, 2022; and Rs 265.47 crore for 43 urban bodies by the order of the Autonomous Government Department on October 31, 2022, (total Rs 1125.28 crore for 215 urban bodies) have been issued. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)