Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held 'jansunvai' at his residence here and listened to people's problems.

He heard grievances of people and directed the concerned authorities to resolve them. The Chief Minister holds 'Jansunvai' regularly to listen to issues of people.

"During the regular public hearing held at the Chief Minister's residence, I met with the revered citizens today, listened to their issues, and issued necessary directives to the concerned officials for prompt resolution," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Earlier, on July 10, the Chief Minister also held a 'jansunvai' at the Bada Hanuman Temple in Ludhawai village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

"At the public hearing organized in the premises of the ancient Bada Hanuman Ji Temple in Ludhawai, Bharatpur, instructions were given to the concerned officials for the prompt resolution of every issue related to public welfare after listening to the grievances of the divine public," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Monday also offered prayers along with his wife at the Raj Rajeshwari Temple located at Chief Minister's residence.

Sharing the visuals in an X post, the CM wrote, "On the sacred occasion of the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan, dedicated to the worship of Devadhidev Mahadev, today at the Raj Rajeshwari Shiva Temple located at the Chief Minister's residence, I, along with my wife, offered prayers and darshan to Lord Bholenath, praying for the happiness, prosperity, and healthy life of all the people of the state."

"May the blessings of Lord Neelkanth continue to shower upon all the people of the state without interruption. Har Har Mahadev!" the X post read.

Earlier on July 11, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting at his residence to review the progress of MoUs signed under the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024'.

"A meeting was held with officials at the Chief Minister's residence to review the progress of MOUs signed under the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024'. Guidelines were provided to the attending officials to ensure swift implementation of investment proposals, simplification of related processes, and necessary support for investors," the Chief Minister said a post on X. (ANI)

