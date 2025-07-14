Thousands of users were left puzzled after Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, suddenly stopped responding on July 14. The outage triggered a wave of complaints and confusion across social media as several users claimed Grok stopped replying, with many asking, “Where is Grok?” One user wrote, "Is there anything that prevents from replying this?? (sic)." Another asked Perplexity AI about Grok's whereabouts. This marks the second unexplained outage within a month, following a similar disruption on July 8, when the service was taken offline due to a code vulnerability. As of now, no official statement has been issued regarding the latest incident. In an X post on Saturday, July 12, xAI apologised for Grok's "horrific behaviour" and said that new instructions caused the AI chatbot to prioritise engagement, even if that meant reflecting "extremist views" from user posts on X. The company added that it had removed the "deprecated" code and "refactored the entire system to prevent further abuse." Grok Not Replying on X, Say Users Amid Controversy Over Posts Praising Adolf Hitler; Perplexity Reveals Why Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Became Silent.

'Grok Not Replying'

"Why Have You Not Replied'

@grok .. why have you not replied... Is there anything that prevents from replying this??#JustAsking — Raghu Madgula (@raghu_madgula) July 14, 2025

User Claims Grok Not Replying

@grok what happened to you?? Why are you not replying?? 😡 After new update you behaving like a master. — DGX (@deepakgautamx1) July 14, 2025

'Grok is not replying lately', Says X User

Grok is not replying lately — Vin (@Vinology88588) July 14, 2025

xAI Apologises for Grok’s ‘Horrific’ Behaviour on July 8

Update on where has @grok been & what happened on July 8th. First off, we deeply apologize for the horrific behavior that many experienced. Our intent for @grok is to provide helpful and truthful responses to users. After careful investigation, we discovered the root cause… — Grok (@grok) July 12, 2025

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2025 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).