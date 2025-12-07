Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 7 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma convened a strategic meeting with former MLAs, district presidents, mayors, chairpersons of local bodies, cooperative leaders and organisational functionaries at his official residence on Sunday as the BJP begins preparations for the upcoming municipal and Panchayati Raj elections in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma said every party worker would be entrusted with "responsibility, respect and meaningful work" in the run-up to the polls. He emphasised that the organisation was committed to ensuring adequate representation for all sections and called upon workers to participate in forthcoming political and public outreach programmes actively.

Urging the cadre to take the government's "two years of development work" to the grassroots, the Chief Minister said, "Sufficient budget has been provided for development in every assembly constituency. The state government completes two years on December 15, and important programmes will be organised on this occasion. Everyone's active participation is expected."

Sharma launched a sharp attack on the previous Congress government, alleging that it "failed to match even a fraction" of the BJP government's performance. He accused former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other Congress leaders of remaining "silent" when questioned on development, adding that paper leak incidents during the Congress tenure had "ruined the future of the youth".

Listing his government's initiatives, Sharma highlighted the Ramjal Setu Link Project, the Yamuna water agreement, the expansion of canal systems, and key MoUs in the energy sector aimed at providing daytime power to farmers. He said the BJP government had provided appointment letters to 92,000 youth "without any paper leaks", strengthened mining operations and launched the Rising Rajasthan event to boost industrial growth.

Sharma also said the upcoming Pravasi Rajasthani Divas would honour non-resident Rajasthanis who are contributing globally, while steps to preserve Shekhawati's havelis would enhance the state's tourism prospects.

Senior leaders, including BJP state president Madan Rathore, former Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore, former state president Ashok Parnami, MPs Rajendra Gehlot and Damodar Agarwal, and former MP Narayan Panchariya, attended the meeting. (ANI)

