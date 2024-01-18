Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara held a meeting of the party's State Election Committee here and discussed various issues, including the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections and the selection of candidates.

After the meeting, party leader Sachin Pilot said, "I have suggested that as much as possible, youths should be given a chance to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

Also Read | Air Pollution: GRAP-III Revoked in Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Now in 'Very Poor' Levels.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said the promises made by the BJP in the last 10 years have not been fulfilled. "Now people's faith in the BJP is wavering."

A party spokesperson said a meeting of the State Election Committee was held on Thursday at Congress War Room under the chairmanship of Dotasara.

Also Read | Kashmiri Pandits Genocide: Three British MPs Table Motion To Mark 34th Anniversary of Attacks and Displacements of Kashmiri Pandits From Jammu and Kashmir in 1990.

Chairperson of the 'Screening Committee' appointed for Rajasthan, MP Rajni Patil, Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot, Congress Working Committee member Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully also attended the meeting.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said a meeting of the party's State Coordination Committee was also held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)