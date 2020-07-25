Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) The Congress will hold its legislature party meeting on Saturday to discuss the political situation in Rajasthan.

Chief whip Mahesh Joshi said the meeting was proposed to be held at around 11.30 am.

"The chief minister told reporters last evening that the meeting will be convened today. It is expected to be begin at 11.30 am," Joshi said.

The meeting will take place at the hotel where the MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp are staying. PTI

