New Delhi, July 25: A CRPF sub-inspector allegedly shot dead his senior official and later killed himself in the Lodhi Estate area of Delhi on Friday night. According to a tweet by ANI, Karnail Singh, a CRPF sub-inspector of 122nd Battalion shot dead CRPF inspector Dashrath Singh. The duo had a heated argument following which the sub-inspector took this extreme step. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) confirmed the news and said after Karnail killed Dashrath Singh. The local police are investigating the matter.

As soon as the incident was reported, senior officials of the CRPF and local police reached the spot to take a stock of the situation. Officials added that an inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the reason behind the incident. According to reports, the incident took place around 10:30 PM on Friday at 61, Lodhi Estate. The 61 Lodhi Estate mansion is allotted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Here's the tweet:

The tragic incident took place after a heated argument took place between Sub Inspector Karnail Singh (55) and his senior Inspector Dashrath Singh (56). While Karnail Singh hailed from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, the Inspector was from Rohtak in Haryana.

