Jaipur, Feb 8 (PTI) The Congress in Rajasthan will hold public meetings in all the blocks of the state on February 10 in support of the farmers' agitation against the three new agri laws.

Through the meetings, the party will make people aware about the "damaging effects" of the laws and motivate them to support the farmers' movement, a Congress spokesperson said in a statement.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi's borders since November 28 last year against the legislations and demanding these be withdrawn.

The farmers and their families participating in the protest will be honoured and tribute will be paid to the farmers who lost their lives during the movement, according to the statement.

"Livelihood of crores of farmers has come under threat due to the three agricultural laws passed by the Centre in the interest of its capitalist friends. This is the reason why farmers all over the country are struggling to save their farms," it said.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

