India News | Rajasthan Cops Delivering Excellent Services Will Be Honoured with CM's Police Medal: Gehlot

Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Policemen in Rajasthan delivering excellent services will be honoured with the Chief Minister's Police medal, said Ashok Gehlot on Friday.

Holding dialogues with policemen through a video conference, CM Gehlot said permanent passes will also be issued for policemen to travel in the state roadways buses.

Also Read | Sonali Phogat, TikTok Star and Haryana BJP Leader, Thrashes Hisar Market Committee Secretary Sultan Singh With Slipper.

It was the first of its kind dialogue by the chief minister with police officers from DGP to SHO level.

Policemen will get free annual medical check-up while housing and treatment facilities in police lines, armed battalions and police training centres will be strengthened, the chief minister said.

Also Read | Air India Opens Bookings For US, Canada, UK and Europe Under Phase 3 of Mission Vande Bharat: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 5, 2020.

Commending the contribution and service of policemen during the coronavirus pandemic, he said the personnel of the force presented a humanitarian face at the time of crisis.

Expressing concern over the issue of suicide by policemen, Gehlot said officers from the level of DGP to SHO should try to understand the problems of their subordinates and provide them with emotional support.

"If a policeman is in a state of depression due to duty or any other reason, then get psychological counselling done," he said, adding the government will leave no stone unturned to keep the morale of the police force high.

Gehlot said that many of the initiatives that the police took during the lockdown period were successful and collective efforts helped in dealing with the situation posed by the pandemic-induced curbs.

He said peace and harmony were maintained throughout the state in the hour of crisis and the police played a big role in it.

The chief minister appreciated the police for assisting in migrants' movement, providing care to the elderly and needy and issuing travel pass with ease among others.

Health minister Raghu Sharma said the promptness with which the police carried out its duties as a frontline worker during the coronavirus crisis was praiseworthy.

"This has certainly changed the image of police in people's mind," he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said the police have won the hearts of the people with sensitive behaviour and they should continue to work in the same way.

DGP Bhupendra Singh suggested that the policemen maintain the goodwill they have built during the lockdown.

During the video conference, officers ranging from PHQ to SHO level apprised the chief minister of the efforts made to provide relief to the public during the pandemic and shared their experiences.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)