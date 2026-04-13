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Ranipet (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): A massive fire that broke out at a Mahaveer Ice Cream shop in Tamil Nadu's Arcot claimed the lives of a couple from Rajasthan, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Pavan Lal and his wife Sundari, who were found in a severely burnt condition.

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According to reports, a fire broke out at the shop, prompting the Arcot Fire and Rescue Services personnel to rush to the scene. They managed to douse the blaze and rescued two individuals trapped inside the shop.

Both the victims were immediately taken to the Arcot Government Hospital for treatment. However, despite medical efforts, the doctors announced that both succumbed to their injuries.

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The Arcot Town Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known. An investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)