Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has renamed the Department of Industries as the Department of Industries and Commerce, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cleared a proposal in this regard. The designation of officials will also be updated accordingly, it said.

The decision was taken in view of expanding the scope of the work of the department.

