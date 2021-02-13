Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore on Saturday raised the issue of providing security to public representatives during the state Assembly session.

During the Zero Hour, Rathore said such a situation has risen wherein no one is feeling secure from a councillor to parliamentarians. In reply, Speaker C P Joshi asked the state government to look into the matter.

The BJP leader said that Mundawar MLA Dharampal Chaudhary recently received a call for ransom from a gang. Police had arrested the accused but it is a matter of concern that the accused fled from police custody.

The legislator informed the DGP knowing that the gang has done a recce of his residence. The gang is active on social media, he said.

He also informed the House about the incident involving Alwar city legislator Sanjay Sharma.

Rathore said police had woken up Sharma in the middle of the night to know whether he had any rivalry after someone had vandalised his car.

Recently, Hindaun MLA Bharosi Lal Jatav was also attacked when assailants opened fire at him, but luckily survived, the BJP leader said.

Hearing the issue, the Speaker asked the government to look into the matter.

BJP legislator Kalpana Devi also raised an issue, saying that a woman councillor was slapped in Kota.

She said there is video evidence of the matter but the police did not act on the complaint.

