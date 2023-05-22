Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 22 (ANI): Accused Ved Prakash Yadav, joint director of the Department of Information and Technology (DoIT) was suspended, a day after he was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in the alleged black money case.

"Provided under Rule-3 of Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rule 958 Mr Ved Prakash Yadav, System Analyst (Joint Director) in the exercise of the powers with immediate effect is suspended. During the period of suspension, monthly allowance will be given to Mr Yadav as per the rules," read an official notice from the Government of Rajasthan, Department of Information Technology and Communications.

His suspension comes after he was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau on Sunday and around Rs 2.31 crores of cash and about 1 kg of gold biscuits were recovered from his almirah.

"Ved Prakash Yadav, joint director and store in-charge of the Information Technology Department has been arrested in the case. In the CCTV footage scanned by the police, he is seen opening the cupboard and keeping the bag, and taking it out," Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava told ANI.

"Police teams involved in the investigation of the case reached out to accused Vedprakash after going through the CCTV footage of the last 30 days. Prakash was seen committing the dubious act in the footage, accordingly, he was interrogated in custody, then he accepted his crime," he added.

Police further mentioned that after the interrogation by police, the accused Ved Prakash has been handed over to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

"Joint Director DOIT Vedprakash Yadav has been taken into custody by Jaipur Commissionerate Police and handed over to ACB after interrogation," he said.

Police said that the accused Yadav had bought the recovered gold for Rs 38 lakh.

"Yadav had bought the gold bullion for about Rs 38 lakh during demonetization in 2016. As the matter was related to bribery, the police sent the accused officer to the Anti-Corruption Bureau with a report. At present, ACB will investigate this matter and will also collect information from which people Yadav took bribes for what work," he said.

Further investigation is underway in this matter.

In this regard, Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on late Saturday night said that no one will be spared, a day after state police seized unclaimed cash worth crores and a gold bar from a government building here.

Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Khachariyawas said, "Action will be taken against those officials who were involved. Rajasthan Police has seized the cash and will not spare anyone. If anyone is found doing wrong, whether, in the Centre or Rajasthan government, they will face the consequences." (ANI)

