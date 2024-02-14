Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan as part of a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the mining sector, official sources said.

The raids are being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read | Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2024 Date: All About the Day That Remembers the Martyred Jawans and Their Act of Bravery.

The searches are connected to an investigation liked to alleged irregularities in the mining sector and affiliated state government departments, the sources said.

Details of the action are awaited.

Also Read | Diamond Theft in Mumbai: Two Teenagers Flee With Uncut Diamonds Worth Rs 50 Lakh After Drugging Woman and Her Family in Khar; Police Launch Manhunt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)