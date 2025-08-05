Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 5 (ANI): Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Monday announced that more than 12 lakh new students have enrolled in government schools across the state this academic year, attributing the rise to improved standards of education in the public sector.

Speaking to ANI, Dilawar said, "This time, more than 12 lakh enrollments have taken place, i.e. new students have taken admission in the government schools. The reason for this is that the inclination towards government schools has increased."

He added, "The standard of education in government schools has improved in the last 1.5 years. The national survey that has been conducted has given us better results than the average."

According to Dilawar, a recently conducted national-level education survey revealed that Rajasthan now ranks 3rd among all states, up from its earlier position at 13th or 14th.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, under which over Rs 20,500 crore was transferred to more than 9.7 crore farmers across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sharma highlighted the significance of the scheme, stating, " Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, transferring Rs 20,500 crore to over 9.7 crore farmers...PM Modi has rightly said that the nation will not develop until the farmers of the country develop...The money is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode..," he said. (ANI)

