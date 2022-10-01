Kota (Raj) Oct 1 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was beaten to death by three women of her neighbourhood on Friday night, police said.

Dhapubai Khateek (65), the wife of Prabhulal Khateek, was a resident of DCM area in Udhyog Nagar police station limits.

Also Read | CEC Rajiv Kumar Writes to Over 2.5 Lakh Centenarian Voters, Thanks Them for Contribution in Electoral Process.

Three women, identified as Manbharbai Khateek, wife of Mohanlal, and their two daughters -- Simeran and Rekha -- barged into Khateek's home around 8 pm on Friday and thrashed the sexagenarian and her daughter-in-law, Udhyog Nagar police station SHO Manoj Singh Sikarwal said.

Khateek suffered critical internal injuries and collapsed unconscious, he said. She was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. He daughter-in-law was also injured in the attack, he added.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Rapes Factory Co-Worker in Ludhiana, Posts Obscene Photo Online; Booked.

Initial investigations revealed that the neighbouring women had a tiff for some time. However, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

Khateek's body was handed over to her family on Saturday after post mortem by a medical board. The police have booked the three women under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, the accused women are yet to be arrested, Sikarwal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)