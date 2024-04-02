Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], April 2 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a plywood factory in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Monday night.

The work of extinguishing the fire is underway.

Soon after the fire department received information about the incident, it pressed several fire tenders into service.

According to the officials, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited. (ANI)

