Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 6 (ANI): Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly Election, former MP Colonel Sona Ram returned to Congress on Sunday, nearly nine years after he had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ram took membership of Congress in the presence of state Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Ram, who is a four-time MP and one-time MLA has returned home to Congress after nine years as he left Congress and joined BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha Election.

Ram joined Congress after meeting Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi and It is almost certain that Ram will be contesting on Gudamalani seat from Congress ticket.

The Congress has released its seventh list of 21 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly polls on Sunday, fielding state minister Shanti Dhariwal from the Kota North seat.

The last date for filing nominations is November 6. Rajasthan is among five states that will go to the polls next month.Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, the counting of which will take place on December 5, along with four other state assembly elections. (ANI)

