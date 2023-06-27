Jaipur, June 27: The Rajasthan government has allocated Rs 7.17 crore for fairs and festivals to be organised in the state in the 2023-24 financial year, Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said on Tuesday.

The tourism department organises several fairs and festivals, including the prominent Pushkar Mela, Camel Fair, Ranakpur Festival and Desert Festival, every year in different regions of the state. Rajasthan Government Hikes Incentive for Inter-Caste Marriages to Rs 10 Lakhs.

In a statement, Singh said that the tourism department has allocated a budget of about Rs 7.17 crore for fairs and festivals to be organised in the financial year 2023-24. Rajasthan Government Offers Rs 51,000 As Reward for Informing About Adulterated Food.

He said that the state government is working with the commitment to promote tourism and folk artistes of the state. Every possible effort is being made to keep alive the folk culture and art of the state, and to give it national and international recognition, the minister said.

