Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Rajasthan government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private company for the development of facilities related to the aviation, defence and textile sectors.

The MoU between the state government and the company was signed on September 2, which is estimated to bring in an investment of Rs 4,000 crores and generate employment in the state.

Also Read | Metro Train Resumption in Bengaluru: Metro Services to Resume Operations From September 7 in Two Shifts Starting From 8 AM.

The company, SVP International Group, has proposed to develop a project for defence and aerospace including aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, an aviation academy and a project related to textiles.

The projects are proposed to be developed at a mutually agreed location in the state.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: King Cobra Spotted at Over 2,100 Metres Altitude in Nainital’s Mukteshwar For First Time (Watch Video).

The Rajasthan government has directed for constitution of a committee under the Chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Industries for speedy implementation of the projects. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)