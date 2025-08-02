Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], August 2 (ANI): Heavy security was deployed at Taragarh in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Saturday as the administration is set to carry out a demolition drive on structures built on the land under the jurisdiction of the forest department.

The officials said several shops in Taragarh were built in the forest. The demolition drive will target those shops.

"The forest department is conducting this demolition drive to remove encroachment. There are around 200 cabin-sized shops in Taragarh, which were built on the forest department land. Heavy security has been deployed," Ajmer SP Vandita Rana told ANI.

In recent days, Assam has also seen major anti-encroachment drives aimed at clearing forest lands from illegal occupation.

On Friday, Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah promised appropriate action against the non-indigenous population and immigrants residing in the forest lands in Guwahati.

He claimed that the immigrant and non-indigenous population was trying to "end Assamese culture" and change the region's demographic composition.

"A significant number of non-indigenous individuals and immigrants, or those who will end our culture, are residing on forest land in Guwahati, altering the region's demographic composition. We will take appropriate action against them. This needs to be done. Otherwise, the indigenous people of Assam will not remain due to changed demography," Baruah told ANI.

Earlier, the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued a statement, flagging the issue of the alleged population explosion of "illegal Bangladeshi-origin minorities".

Amid Assam's ongoing eviction drive against illegal settlers in its reserve forests, Nagaland has been placed on high alert due to fears of a possible influx across the state's borders. Director General of Police (DGP) Nagaland, Rupin Sharma, IPS, addressed the situation on Tuesday, detailing the state's approach and urging public cooperation with law enforcement.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "The current issue, which has been flagged by various people and is also known to the state government, is primarily due to the eviction drives carried out by the Assam government and various reserve forests in Assam." He clarified that those being referred to as "illegal immigrants" are, in fact, illegal settlers who had encroached upon reserve forest areas in Assam." (ANI)

