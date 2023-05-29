Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 28 (ANI): Due to heavy winds and thunderstorm, travellers got stranded on Savitri Mata ropeway in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday, said officials.

The travellers got stuck in the ropeway for about 5-10 minutes and were later safely rescued, said Savitri Mata temple officials.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Six 'Saptarishi' Statues of 'Mahakal Lok' Collapse in Ujjain Due to Thunderstorm, Spark Off Political Slugfest (Watch Video).

"Due to heavy wind and storm, the ropeway stopped midway and travellers got struck in the ropeway for about 5-10 minutes. We immediately sent a team for rescue and they were safely rescued", Premangshu Debnath, Manager of Ropeway service at Savitri Mata temple told ANI.

The manager said that the passengers trapped in three trolleys in the ropeway had been safely evacuated.

Also Read | Tripura: BSF Seizes 86 Myanmar Breed Cattle in Shiblong; Arrested 18 Indians.

"It was found during the examination that the rope of one wheel of the ropeway had also come off so the travellers had to wait midway on the ropeway until it was fixed. To fix it, the power was cut off for some time while the issue was fixed. The ropeway services have resumed", Premangshu Debnath added.

Manisha, among those travellers who got stranded on the ropeway, told ANI that there was a sudden thunderstorm in the evening and the ropeway stopped on the way.

"All the travellers got scared. There were about 3 trolleys in the ropeway carrying the travellers. We were stuck midway in these trolleys for about 13 minutes. Later, as soon as the system became normal we safely reached the destination place", Manisha added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)