Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 20 (ANI): Government buildings and offices in Rajasthan's Jaipur were decorated with attractive lighting on the occasion of the Diwali.

Special decorations and lighting were done around Janpath, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly building, the Electricity Department building, the Finance Department building, and Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Earlier today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended greetings to all the citizens on the occasion of Diwali.

Rajasthan CM wished for happiness, prosperity, and well-being for all the people.

"Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all the residents of the state on this festival symbolising the victory of righteousness over evil! May the boundless grace of Lord Shri Ram, the embodiment of compassion, and Mother Janaki bring happiness, prosperity, and well-being to all your lives. May this festival of lights also spread peace, prosperity, and positive energy throughout the state. This is my heartfelt wish," he said in a post on X.

People across the country are celebrating Diwali, a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali in the company of India's armed forces and expressed his happiness to be with naval personnel on the western seaboard off Goa and Karwar.

Sharing his experience on X, PM Modi wrote, "People love celebrating Diwali with their families. And so do I, which is why every year I meet our army and security personnel who keep our nation safe. Happy to be among our brave naval personnel on the western seaboard off Goa and Karwar on Indian Naval Ships with INS Vikrant as the flagship."

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and others also extended their heartfelt Diwali greetings to the nation.

The Delhi government organised a "Deepotsav" programme at Kartavya Path for the common public on Saturday on the occasion of Dhanteras.

The event featured the lighting of 1.51 lakh diyas, accompanied by Ram Katha, a drone show, and various cultural performances. The Kartavya Path was illuminated with diyas and a drone show on the occasion. (ANI)

