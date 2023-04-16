Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 16 (PTI) The family members of a tractor driver who died after being allegedly thrashed by a group of people ended their protest after assurance of Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia and a contractual job to his wife from authorities.

The family members, along with the local BJP MLA, were on a dharna outside the Hindoli police station in Rajasthan's Bundi for the last three days, demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Couple Die by Beheading Themselves Using Guillotine-Like Device As Sacrificial Ritual; Police Find Suicide Note.

Tractor-trolley driver Hari Singh (38), a resident of Badanayagaun in the Hindoli area, was allegedly thrashed severely by 10-12 people at a Bajri royalty check post at Basoli Turn on March 16 when he refused to pay royalty for the gravel he was taking for domestic purpose, according to police.

The accused even crushed one of his legs under the wheel of the tractor. Singh, in critical condition, was rushed to Bundi district hospital where doctors referred him to MBS hospital in Kota. Later, he was referred to SMS hospital in Jaipur where he succumbed to injuries late Thursday night.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Visits Nandini Milk Parlour in Bengaluru Amid Row Over Amul's Entry in Karnataka (Watch Video).

Following a complaint by the deceased's mother on March 18, police had lodged a case under sections 323, 341 and 143 of the Indian Penal Code against 10-12 people.

The kin had refused to perform the last rites of the deceased, kept the body outside the police station and sat on a dharna.

On Sunday, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Bundi, Mukesh Choudhary and Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav held talks with a delegation of protestors including BJP MLAs Chandrakanta Meghwal and Ashok Dogra and former minister Prabhulal Saini to end the impasse.

It was agreed that the deceased's kin will be paid Rs 10 lakh as compensation while his wife will get a contractual job in the newly declared Hindoli municipality once it is notified and brought into existence, officials said.

While Rs 5 lakh was paid on Sunday itself, the remaining amount will be paid in next two days, ADM Choudhary said.

Murder charges were also added to the FIR, Station House Officer of Hindoli police station Mukesh Meena said.

MLA Meghwal condemned the killing of the driver and alleged the police “guarded and protected” the ‘Bajri mafia' wherein the people from outside were terrorising the locals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)