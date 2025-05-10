Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 10 (ANI): After India and Pakistan agreed to halt all military actions on land, at sea, and in the air, locals in Rajasthan's bordering district Jaisalmer celebrated the development and chanted slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

While celebrating this development, people appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision for the understanding between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, a local said that this is the result of PM Modi's diplomacy. He said, "Pakistan was scared... This is the result of PM Modi and his diplomacy. Pakistan will always remember the damage it has borne. Due to the grace of Mata Tanaut, no one was harmed. We would like to thank PM Modi for this ceasefire."

Chandra Prakash, who also hails from Jaisalmer, said that they want peace to prevail in both nations.

"PM Modi had said that the government aims to diminish terrorism and won't let any casualties be done, but whatever happened in the last 2-3 days, Pakistan tried a lot. But we gave them a befitting reply... We want peace to prevail in both countries."

Another local also echoed a similar sentiment, stating, "We want peace to prevail. Because Pakistan always strikes from behind, but India is always ready to answer them. Whatever damage is happening in Pakistan, they have hurt themselves. It will be good if peace prevails between both nations. We would like to thank our Indian defence forces for giving Pakistan a befitting reply. They didn't let any destruction happen here. This public stands with them without any fear."

In a crucial step toward de-escalation, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart earlier this week. The two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air--effective from 1700 hours IST.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

Addressing the press briefing on Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time."

He added, "Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours."

Earlier in the day, Misri emphasized that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are being seen as "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature. He made the remarks during a press briefing on Saturday, where proofs of Pakistan's escalatory and provocative actions were provided alongside exposing the lies being peddled by Pakistan.

While speaking to media, the Foreign Secretary said, "Pakistan's actions constituted provocation, escalation. In response India defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion". Addressing a joint press conference by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Colonel Sofiya said that Pakistan's target was India's military infrastructure, LoC, IB and over 26 sites."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said," India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the ceasefire, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Earlier US Secretary of state Marco Rubio said that both countries had agreed to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site."

Over the past 48 hours, VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik. I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," he said.

Earlier, India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on May 2. The attack had killed 26 people. India had stuck nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan. This saw Pakistan up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)

