Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 10 (ANI): Rajasthan on Sunday reported 475 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of people infected with the virus to 3,12,996, according to the state health department.

The total number of cases include 6,726 active cases. With 476 new recoveries in the state, the cumulative recoveries stand at 3,03,536.

The death toll has mounted to 2,734 as 3 more persons each in Ajmer, Jodhpur and Jaipur have succumbed to the virus.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said that around 4.5 lakh healthcare workers have been included in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination that is starting from January 16 and they will be administered 'Covishield' vaccine against the virus.The first phase of vaccination in Rajasthan will take place at 282 session sites. All the preparations have been completed by the health department for the vaccination, the Minister informed.

India reported 18,645 new COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the overall cases in the country reached 1,04,50,284 including 2,23,335 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)