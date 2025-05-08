Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MLA Tika Ram Jully expressed pride in the Indian Army for avenging the death of innocent lives in the recent strike on Pakistan. Speaking to the media, Jully stated, "I am proud of our Army who avenged the death of innocent lives."

He condemned Pakistan for nurturing terrorism, referring to previous attacks including Pulwama, Uri, and the Pahalgam attack. "Pakistan has always been nurturing terrorism, be it Pulwama, Uri or Pahalgam attack," he said.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: 430 Flights Cancelled, 27 Airports To Remain Shut Till May 10 Across Country, Check Details Here.

Jully described the recent strike on Pakistan as "historical" and emphasized its significance in avenging the innocent lives lost. He also mentioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting, "Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has said that the opposition is with PM Modi."

The Rajasthan Congress leader stated that such incidents are above politics and emphasized Congress's commitment to supporting national security actions. "Congress has decided to hold a nationwide Tiranga rally to honour the soldiers," he added.

Also Read | UP Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested for Killing Wife by Slitting Her Throat After Dowry-Related Dispute in Ballia.

The Congress party has extended its full support to the Central government during an all-party meeting held on Thursday to address the escalating tensions with Pakistan following India's 'Operation Sindoor' and subsequent cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC).

The all-party meeting was called by the Centre over Operation Sindoor at the Parliament Annexe building today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed political parties over India's action on cross-border terrorism.

The meeting was convened to brief political leaders on the situation after Operation Sindoor--a series of precision missile strikes in the early hours on Wednesday, targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister JP Nadda Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi are among several others leaders who participated in the meeting.

Indian forces conducted the precise strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

The strikes were aimed at avenging the victims of the Pahalgam attack and eliminating key Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders and camps involved in planning attacks on Indian soil. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)