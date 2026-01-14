Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], January 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a plywood furniture godown in Rajasthan's Dausa on Wednesday, triggering panic in the local area.

The flames were intense and quickly spread from the godown to the walls of nearby houses.

Three fire tenders were deployed at the spot, and firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited as officials continue to assess the situation.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dausa, Hemant Jaiswal said that most of the fire has been controlled.

"About 90 per cent of the fire has been brought under control. People living in nearby houses, who could have been at risk, were evacuated to safe places. The fire has now been controlled to a large extent," he said.

Last month, a similar incident was reported when a fire broke out at an ice cream factory in the Kartarpur Industrial Area of Jaipur on December 4.

According to the police, information about that incident was received around 3 to 4 am. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot, and the fire was later brought under control.

In another incident in November 2025, more than 50 electric vehicles were gutted after a massive fire broke out at an electric vehicle showroom in Kota.

Officials said the blaze spread rapidly through the premises and was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Four fire engines from the Kota fire department were sent to the scene, and firefighters worked for over an hour to douse the flames and stop the fire from spreading to nearby establishments.

Visuals from the spot showed fire personnel battling the flames, while locals helped pull out partially burnt electric bikes and scooters from the showroom to reduce losses. Despite these efforts, several EV two-wheelers were completely destroyed.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to find out the exact cause of the fire. (ANI)

