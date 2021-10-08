New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Congress appointed Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma as All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Gujarat, Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, said All India Congress Committee on Thursday.

"Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Dr. Raghu Sharma as AICC 1n-Charge of Gujarat, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, with immediate effect," said AICC press release.

Raghu Sharma is a Cabinet Minister of Medical and Health in the government of Rajasthan. He is an MLA from Kekri Assembly Constituency and is a former Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Ajmer.

The charge of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Gujarat was earlier held by Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav who died due to post COVID-19 complications in May 2021. (ANI)

