The Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to launch Moto E40 in the Indian market on October 12, 2021. The development was recently announced by the brand through its Twitter account confirming its arrival in India. Prices will be announced on the afore-mentioned date at 12 pm IST. The phone maker has also teased the handset on Flipkart, confirming its availability and specifications. Motorola Moto E30 Leaked Renders Reveal 48MP Triple Rear Camera Setup.

Motorola Moto E40 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The upcoming Moto E40 budget smartphone will get a triple rear camera module, which is evident from the teaser on the e-commerce marketplace. The teaser images also suggest that the camera module will be vertically-aligned, and positioned on the top left corner.

Hit play on immersive entertainment with the #PerfectEntertainer. Get ready to meet our latest show-stopping smartphone, #motoe40. Launching 12th Oct on @Flipkart! https://t.co/43A9P2TpEC pic.twitter.com/1ymodYo0VD — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 7, 2021

The handset will also sport a centrally-positioned punch-hole cutout on the display housing the front camera. Additionally, there will be a 90Hz refresh rate with up to 400 nits. Under the hood, there will be an octa-core Unisoc T700 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The chipset is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. There will be a provision to expand internal memory to up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Motorola Moto E40 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Additionally, there will also be a dedicated Google Assistant key, fingerprint reader, face unlock, Android 11 OS. The handset is set to pack a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will be offered in two colours - Pink Clay and Carbon Gray.

