Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Khachariyawas on Thursday slammed Centre and said unlike the Rajasthan government, the Centre prefered to increase the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

"On one hand, there is Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government's budget, which has brought relief to all the people in the state with no tax and then there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government's budget, which has increased excise duty on petrol and diesel. They have ended LPG cylinder subsidy and increased rates by Rs 300," said the Rajasthan minister.

Rajasthan's Assembly session had commenced from February 10, this year. The state's budget session took place on February 24. The Union Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2021.

On February 26, allaying concerns of people over the upward spiralling of fuel price, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said the price will decrease as winter season ends.

"Increase in petroleum price in international market has affected consumers too. Prices will come down a little as winter goes away. It is an international matter, price is high due to increase in demand, it happens in winter. It will come down as the season ends," said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On January 29, the Rajasthan government decided to reduce the rate of value added tax on petrol and diesel by 2 per cent due to surge in fuel prices in the state. (ANI)

