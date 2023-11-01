Dholpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 1 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by two people in Rajasthan's Dholpur, said the police on Wednesday.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that she was on her way to a temple when two bike-borne men approached her and forcibly made her sit on the bike.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Might Be Arrested Tomorrow, Claims AAP; Doesn't Reveal Who Will Lead Party.

Later, they took her to their house and gang-raped her, added the police.

A case has been registered into the matter and a medical test of the victim has been conducted.

Also Read | Fresh Violence in Manipur: Police Open Fire in the Air After Mob Tries To Snatch Arms in Imphal, Curfew Relaxation Cancelled.

Meanwhile, a probe is underway, the police said.

Earlier this year, the body of a minor girl was found in coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara who was allegedly raped and gang-raped.

Following the incident, the Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party locked horns with each other with both of them engaged in a word war.

The BJP claimed that crimes against women are on the rise in the state, which followed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remarks saying that there is an effort to "defame" Rajasthan.

Earlier in August this year, an unidentified beheaded body was found in the bushes on the New Powerhouse road in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, which again put the state government in the docks.

According to an official statement by the Rajasthan police, in July 2023, there were 1,036 cases of gang rape with minors reported in the state against 974 of those in July 2022.

In August, there were 195 cases of gang rape with minors registered in Rajasthan against 188 of those in August last year.

Provided that Rajasthan is one of the five poll-bound states, the crimes against women have been at the top of parties' agenda in the poll rallies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during one of his rallies in Chhattisgarh, attacked the Congress governments stating that the Chhattisgarh government and its Rajasthan counterpart are "competing" with each other over crime rates.

The polls in Rajasthan are scheduled to be held on November 25. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)