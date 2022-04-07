Kota (Raj), Apr 7 (PTI) Police here arrested nine people in connection with the murder of history-sheeter Deva Gurjar, with investigation revealing a monetary issue behind the killing.

Forty-year-old Gurjar, a resident of Borabas village in Kota, was brutally murdered at a salon in Rawatbhatta town of Chittorgarh district on Monday evening. Police had formed a five-member SIT to probe the murder.

Among those arrested is Babulal Gurjar, the mastermind of the murder case, police said.

The other arrested have been identified as Manoj Gurjar, Rahul Bheel (20), Balmukund Dhobi (27), Sonu (28), Sukhram Jat (35), Balram Jat (35), Bapulal Dhakad (40) and Hukumchand Bhramin (45).

A dispute over a monetary issue was the reason behind the murder, ASP Paras Jain said.

