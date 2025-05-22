Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], May 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Thursday.

Addressing the occasion, PM Modi welcomed the large gathering at the event, acknowledging the significant participation of people from 18 states and union territories who joined online. He highlighted the presence of several governors, chief ministers, lieutenant governors, and other public representatives.

The Prime Minister extended his greetings to all esteemed dignitaries and citizens connected from across the country, according to a release from the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi stated that he arrived at the event after seeking the blessings of Karni Mata, emphasising that these blessings further strengthen the nation's resolve to build a developed India. Mentioning the inauguration and foundation stone laying of development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore, he underscored their significance in advancing the country's growth. He extended his congratulations to the citizens for these transformative initiatives, according to the release.

The Prime Minister highlighted the ongoing transformation of India's infrastructure, emphasising the nation's commitment to modernisation, and pointed to the rapid advancements in roads, airports, railways, and railway stations over the past 11 years.

"India is now investing six times more in infrastructure development compared to previous years, a progress that has captured global attention", remarked the Prime Minister, pointing out iconic infrastructure projects across the country, citing the remarkable Chenab Bridge in the north, the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, and the Bogibeel Bridge in Assam in the east. In western India, he noted the Atal Setu in Mumbai, while in the south, he highlighted the Pamban Bridge, India's first of its kind.

Emphasising India's continuous efforts to modernise its railway network, PM Modi underlined the introduction of Vande Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and Namo Bharat trains as symbols of the country's new speed and progress.

He remarked that nearly 70 routes now operate Vande Bharat trains, bringing modern rail connectivity to remote regions. He further pointed out the significant infrastructure advancements over the past 11 years, including the construction of hundreds of road overbridges and underbridges, as well as the laying of over 34,000 kilometres of new railway tracks. He noted that unmanned level crossings on broad-gauge lines have been eliminated, enhancing safety.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the swift development of dedicated freight corridors to streamline cargo transportation and the ongoing construction of India's first bullet train project. Alongside these efforts, more than 1,300 railway stations are being modernised to improve the passenger experience.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that the modernised railway stations have been named Amrit Bharat Stations and that over 100 such stations have been completed. He noted that social media users have witnessed the striking transformation of these stations, which serve as showcases of local art and history.

He pointed out significant examples, including Rajasthan's Mandalgarh station, reflecting the grandeur of Rajput traditions, and Bihar's Thawe station, depicting the sacred presence of Maa Thawewali along with Madhubani artwork. The Orchha railway station in Madhya Pradesh exudes the divine essence of Lord Ram, while the design of Srirangam station draws inspiration from the Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple. Gujarat's Dakor station pays homage to Ranchhodrai ji, Tiruvannamalai station follows Dravidian architectural principles, and Begumpet station embodies the architectural legacy of the Kakatiya dynasty.

Underlining that government investments in infrastructure not only drive development but also create employment opportunities and boost business activities, PM Modi emphasised that the thousands of crores being spent are directly benefiting workers, shopkeepers, factory employees, and those involved in transport sectors such as truck and tempo operators.

He noted that once infrastructure projects are completed, the benefits multiply. Farmers can transport their produce to markets at lower costs, reducing wastage. Well-developed roads and expanded railway networks attract new industries and significantly boost tourism. He underscored that infrastructure spending ultimately benefits every household, with young people gaining the most from emerging economic opportunities, the release added.

PM Modi highlighted the substantial benefits Rajasthan is gaining from ongoing infrastructure development. He noted that high-quality roads are being constructed across villages and even in border areas. Over the past 11 years, approximately Rs 70,000 crore has been invested in Rajasthan's road infrastructure alone.

He stated that the central government is set to spend nearly Rs 10,000 crore on railway development in the state this year, marking a 15-fold increase compared to pre-2014 levels. He remarked on the flagging off of a new train connecting Bikaner to Mumbai, further enhancing connectivity. Additionally, he emphasised the launch and foundation stone laying of various health, water, and electricity projects in multiple regions.

The release said that these initiatives aim to accelerate the progress of both urban and rural areas of Rajasthan, ensuring that young people find promising opportunities within their own cities and towns.

Underlining the accelerated industrial development in Rajasthan under the Union and State governments, the Prime Minister noted that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's administration has introduced new industrial policies across various sectors, which will benefit regions like Bikaner.

He also underscored the significance of the six-lane economic corridor from Amritsar to Jamnagar, passing through Shri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Barmer, and Jalore. Additionally, he highlighted the near-completion of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan, stating that these connectivity projects will elevate the state's industrial growth to new heights.

PM Modi highlighted the rapid progress of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Rajasthan, noting that over 40,000 people in the state have already benefited from this initiative, which has eliminated their electricity bills and provided them an opportunity to generate income through solar power. He remarked on the inauguration and foundation stone laying of several power-related projects, emphasising that these developments will further enhance Rajasthan's electricity supply. He underscored that the increasing power generation in the state is playing a crucial role in accelerating industrial growth.

Underlining the historical significance of Rajasthan's land, PM Modi recalled the visionary efforts of Maharaja Ganga Singh in transforming desert terrain into fertile landscapes. He highlighted the critical importance of water for the region and its role in advancing the development of areas such as Bikaner, Shri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and western Rajasthan. He stated that the government is actively working on completing irrigation projects while simultaneously implementing river-linking initiatives.

He underscored the impact of the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Link Project, which will benefit multiple districts across Rajasthan, ensuring better agricultural prospects for farmers and enhancing the region's sustainability, according to the release. (ANI)

