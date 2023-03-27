Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police on Monday arrested 2,518 offenders including 228 history-sheeters in Bharatpur range as part of a special drive to nab criminals.

The police arrested 2,051 criminals in Kota, Jaipur ranges and Churu district under the campaign on Sunday.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Claims ChatGPT Saved His Dog's Life After Vet Couldn't Diagnose Problem.

DGP Umesh Mishra said the special operation is being conducted under the supervision of Additional Director General (ADG-Crime) Dinesh M N.

On Monday, the action was taken in four districts of Bharatpur range- Bharatpur, Dhaulpur, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur.

Also Read | Mumbai: Main Water Pipelines Burst Near Mulund Octroi Checkpost, Half the City To Suffer Water Cuts (Watch Video).

Mishra said 500 teams comprising around 3,750 police personnel were engaged in the drive on Monday.

"These teams raided 2,860 places and arrested 2,518 criminals. While 805 criminals have been arrested in Bharatpur, the number stood at 460 in Dholpur, 530 in Karauli and 723 in Sawai Madhopur districts," he said.

A gun, 23 country-made revolvers, one pistol, 25 live cartridges and five sharp-edged weapons were also seized during the raids. Apart from these, illegal liquor and narcotics substances were also seized.

He said five cases relating to illegal mining have been registered and four people have been arrested and five tractor-trolleys with 21.5 tonnes of sand have been seized.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)