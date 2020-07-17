Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) The Congress on Friday demanded that a case be lodged against BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accusing him of being involved in horse trading of Rajasthan MLAs.

The party also suspended rebel MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the party for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy to topple the government.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Suspends MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma Over Leaked Audio Tapes, Party Also Removes Vishvendra Singh From Primary Membership.

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that two audio recordings have surfaced in which the MLA Sharma, union minister Shekhawat and a BJP leader Sanjay Jain are purportedly talking about the "conspiracy" to topple the government.

He demanded an FIR against the three and their arrest.

Also Read | Congress Accuses Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat of Being Involved in 'Conspiracy' to Topple Rajasthan Govt, Demands Case Against Him: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

Surjewala said chief whip Mahesh Joshi has given a complaint to the Special Operation Group for registration of FIR in the matter.

Sharma has, however, denied the allegations. When the audio tapes surfaced on Thursday, he had termed them as fake and said the voice in it was not his.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)