Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 6 (ANI): As three leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) switched their allegiance to the Congress ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan, the party in-charge of the state, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has attributed their move to the "suffocation" felt within the BJP.

Senior Congress leader Randhawa, while speaking to ANI, said that three people, including 4-time MP Colonel Sonoram, left the BJP because they felt suffocated in the party and wanted to work with those who were genuinely concerned about the well-being of the public.

"A big face in Rajasthan, Colonel Sonaram, who is also a 4-time MP and one-time MLA decided to rejoin the Congress today. Prashant Parmar and Bhagirath Mehariya have also joined Congress. Sonoram had been in Congress earlier, but the other two were dedicated BJP workers. They joined Congress because they felt suffocated in the BJP. All three of them said that they wanted to go with someone who is actually working for the people," Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said.

Veteran politician and former MP Colonel Sonaram Choudhary (retd) on Sunday returned to the Congress fold, almost nine years after joining the BJP.

Sonaram joined Congress after meeting Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi and It is almost certain that Ram will be contesting on Gudamalani seat from Congress ticket.

The Congress has released its seventh list of 21 candidates for the Rajasthan assembly polls on Sunday, fielding state minister Shanti Dhariwal from the Kota North seat.

The last date for filing nominations is November 6. Rajasthan is among five states that will go to the polls next month.

Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, the counting of which will take place on December 5, along with four other state assembly elections. (ANI)

