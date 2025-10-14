Jaiselmer (Rajasthan) [India], October 14 (ANI): A private bus enroute to Jodhpur from Jaisalmer caught fire near the Thaiyat village on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to Additional SP of Jaisalmer, Kailash Dhan, casualties have been reported in the incident. Meanwhile, the injured have been rushed to the hospital. The rescue operations are underway.

"The moving bus burst into flames. Casualties have been reported. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Rescue operation continues," the official said.

The private bus had departed from Jaisalmer for Jodhpur around 3 PM, as per its daily schedule. While en route near Thaiyat village, smoke suddenly began rising from the rear part of the bus. Within moments, the fire engulfed the entire vehicle.

As soon as the news of the incident spread, nearby villagers and passersby rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts. Local people informed the fire department and police. Burn-injured passengers are being taken to Jawahir Hospital in Jaisalmer. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

