Jodhpur, Jul 24 (PTI) Protesters demanding resumption of a religious discourse in Jalore district gathered near the collectorate and blocked the road ahead of Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde's visit in the district on Thursday, police said.

They said mild force was used to disperse the crowd after the protesters hurled bottles at the police teams and attempted to break the barricades.

In view of the protest, the Governor was taken to the Circuit House through an alternate route.

Upon receiving news of Bagde's visit in the district for a review meeting, a large number of people gathered near the Collectorate and blocked the road.

The crowd, largely women, were demanding the resumption of the religious discourse by Abhaydas Maharaj until completion.

Maharaj Abhaydas of Takhatgarh Dham (Pali) had been conducting a religious discourse at Bhagat Singh Stadium in Jalore since July 11. During this discourse, tensions escalated when an attempt was made to force entry for a procession and darshan at a temple, leading to a confrontation with the police and suspension of the discourse.

Following this, Maharaj Abhaydas announced a hunger strike. Considering the simmering anger among the devotees, Minister Jogaram Patel had persuaded the Maharaj to end the hunger strike on July 20 and sent him back to Takhatgarh.

However, his devotees, mostly the women, had gathered at the Collectorate on Thursday demanding the resumption and completion of the religious discourse.

According to reports, supporters had staged a protest in front of the Collectorate until 10 pm on Wednesday.

District Collector (Jalore) Pradeep Gawande said that he had assured them that an inspection of the venue would be conducted on Thursday evening, after which a decision would be taken regarding permission to Maharaj to resume the discourse.

Following this assurance, the supporters had called off the demonstration. However, on Thursday, the supporters again gathered in front of the Collectorate, demanding that the venue be inspected and Maharaj be granted permission to resume the religious discourse, he said.

Considering the situation, the administration promptly changed the route of the Governor's convoy and took him to Circuit House.

