Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) Rajasthan on Friday recorded 195 fresh coronavirus cases, raising its tally to 3,21,123 , while the death toll in the state reached 2,789 with one more fatality, according to a health department bulletin.

A total of 1,584 patients are under treatment, while 3,16,750 have been recovered from the infection, it stated.

So far, 519 have died in Jaipur, 307 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar due to COVID-19, as per the bulletin.

Of the fresh cases on Friday, 43 were recorded in Udaipur, 36 in Dungarpur, 32 in Jaipur, 12 in Rajsamand, 10 each in Jodhpur and Ajmer, it stated.

