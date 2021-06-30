Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded three coronavirus deaths and 100 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 8,921 and 9,52,422 respectively.

Jaipur, Alwar and Banswara recorded one death each, according to an official report.

Of the fresh positive cases, maximum of 43 were reported from Jaipur.

A total of 9,42,030 persons have recovered from the infection so far and the number of active cases at present is 1,471.

