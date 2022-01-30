Jaipur, Jan 30 (PTI) Rajasthan on Sunday logged 10,061 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths due to the viral disease, according to an official report.

Jaipur reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 1,813, followed by 888 in Jodhpur, the report stated.

While four deaths were reported from Jodhpur, three each were reported from Jaipur, Kota and Udaipur, two from Sawaimadhopur and one each from Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jalore, Nagaur and Sirohi, it said.

So far, 12,00,052 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan. Of these, 9,245 have died and 11,18,518 recovered.

There are 72,289 active cases in the state, the report said.

