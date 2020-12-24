Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Most parts of Rajasthan reeled under intense cold conditions on Thursday, Met officials said.

Churu was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius followed by Pilani where the night temperature was 4.9 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said.

The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)